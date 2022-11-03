Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Hold

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Shares of RDWR opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $898.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.77, a PEG ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.99. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Radware by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
