JOE (JOE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.00 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $72.00 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.26 or 0.31004243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012109 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

