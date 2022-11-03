Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 658.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,543,000 after buying an additional 841,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 175,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.