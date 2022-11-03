Joseph M. Hogan Buys 10,600 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALGN traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.83. 1,276,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $713.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average of $259.19.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

