Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $88,991.00

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $117.74 million and approximately $88,991.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.35 or 0.99998922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007943 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

