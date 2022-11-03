JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Insider Dean Buckley Purchases 25,000 Shares

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) insider Dean Buckley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £75,250 ($87,004.28).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JAGI opened at GBX 318 ($3.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.33. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc has a 52 week low of GBX 294.50 ($3.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.17 ($5.40). The stock has a market cap of £307.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

