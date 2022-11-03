JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €2.20 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €2.20 ($2.20) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.50) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.50) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €3.15 ($3.15). 199,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.15. Uniper has a 12 month low of €2.55 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($42.45).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

