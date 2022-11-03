JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €20.50

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.50 ($21.50) to €20.50 ($20.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLGHY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of TLGHY opened at $6.53 on Monday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.