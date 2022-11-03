JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€32.50” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($32.50) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Price Performance

MOR stock opened at €19.73 ($19.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €16.08 ($16.08) and a 1 year high of €43.29 ($43.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.23.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

