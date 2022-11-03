JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target to €8.20

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.20 ($8.20) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €23.80 ($23.80) to €22.70 ($22.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

ATOGF remained flat at $11.92 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. AUTO1 Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

