JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $48.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. 149,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,898. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $44.23.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,887,372.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,887,372.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,157 shares of company stock worth $11,459,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

