JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $48.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Glaukos stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 66,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,677. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Glaukos by 513.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 125.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 319,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $6,463,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 71.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

