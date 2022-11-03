JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Trading 0.5% Higher

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.32 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 93.75 ($1.08). 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.25 ($1.08).

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.37. The company has a market cap of £99.62 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

