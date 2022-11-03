JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $257.48

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.48 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.06). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 127,486 shares.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £202.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.91.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

