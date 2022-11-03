JUNO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $182.67 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00014306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 5% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $182.67 million and $593,439.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,991,915 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

