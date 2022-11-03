KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) PT Lowered to $18.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KAR. StockNews.com began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $13,098,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 692,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,032 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

