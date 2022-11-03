Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.69 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 67,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 188,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
Karelian Diamond Resources Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
