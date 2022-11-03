Kava (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.00 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Kava has a market capitalization of $434.37 million and approximately $32.00 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00006944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00066844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00027087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001389 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 312,694,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,240,192 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

