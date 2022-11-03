Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.59. 560,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. Kemper has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
