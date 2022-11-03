Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

