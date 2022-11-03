KeyCorp Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $84.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

