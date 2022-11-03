Keystone Financial Group Acquires 25,200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Palantir Technologies



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

