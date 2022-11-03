Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $755,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

