Keystone Financial Group Buys 800 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

