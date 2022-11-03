Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.22.

