Keystone Financial Group Takes $443,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

