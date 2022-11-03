Keystone Financial Group Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

VOT stock opened at $175.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average of $186.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

