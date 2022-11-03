KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $813,782.58 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $813,782.58 and approximately $168,308.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,249.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,677,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,677,379 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,677,419.78697486. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00697018 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $169,625.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

