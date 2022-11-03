Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 45,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,315. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 102,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

