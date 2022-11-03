Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Kin has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and $435,383.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011521 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Kin
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,982,205,856,150 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars.
