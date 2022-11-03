KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $47.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

