KKR & Co. Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 38,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

