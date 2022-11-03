KlayUniverse Trading 74% Lower This Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 74% lower against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $6,085.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.31472954 USD and is down -51.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,734.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

