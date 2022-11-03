Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($13.00) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

Shares of SKB traded down €0.18 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.62 ($12.62). 12,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €10.70 ($10.70) and a 1-year high of €32.65 ($32.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.28.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

