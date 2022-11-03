KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90.29 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. KOK has a total market capitalization of $90.29 million and approximately $584,188.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,249.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.17972466 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $744,986.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

