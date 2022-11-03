Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Cut to €162.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.17.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Stock Down 2.2 %

RDSMY opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.