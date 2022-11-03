KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of KT stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. KT has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
