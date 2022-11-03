Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $28.75

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $30.12. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 908 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,046 shares of company stock worth $11,360,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

