L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Intel were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 683,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

