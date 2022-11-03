L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

Get Rating

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

