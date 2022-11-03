L.M. Kohn & Company Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 53,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 365,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.27. 49,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.87.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

