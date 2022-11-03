L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.47. 37,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,383. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.