L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 235 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 27.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 548.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $255.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average of $183.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.21.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.67%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WDFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

