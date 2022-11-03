L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 917 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 142,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,345. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

