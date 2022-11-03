Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.25.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $224.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average of $236.60.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

