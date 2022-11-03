Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Shares Down 2.7%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 305,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,240,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Lake Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Lake Resources

(Get Rating)

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

