Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.