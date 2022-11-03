Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 426,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 11.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after buying an additional 355,313 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. 28,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

