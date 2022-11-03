Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 120,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $137.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

