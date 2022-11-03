Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,528 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.97. 210,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

